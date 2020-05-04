MFA renders feasible aid to citizens who were unable to return to their homeland, Armenian FM says

From March 1 of this year, over 63 thousand Armenian citizens were able to return to their homeland, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday at the parliament.
According to him, from the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the MFA made statements urging Armenian citizens to return to their homeland.
At that time, many airlines already stopped flying, and it became more difficult to deliver people.
“When we are unable to organize an early return of the citizens of Armenia, we render them feasible aid on the spot,” Mnatsakanyan noted.