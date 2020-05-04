News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia's Syunik Province reports 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Armenia's Syunik Province reports 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The regional governor’s office of Syunik Province of Armenia has issued a statement stating that there are 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province and adding that 24 patients have recovered, 25 are isolated and 163 are self-isolated.

The regional governor’s office has also reported that Governor Hunan Poghosyan and the regional task force for the fight against the coronavirus held a consultation devoted to the coordination of efforts and other organizational issues, and the governor gave assignments.

In the statement, the regional governor’s office states that even though the restriction on freedom of movement and several other restrictions have been lifted during the state of emergency, there is still a risk of catching the coronavirus, and asks citizens to have a high sense of responsibility and strictly follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Commandant’s Office of Armenia in regard to safety and sanitation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party MP: More than one third of employed citizens may be unemployed
The breach of economic ties caused by the coronavirus...
 Armenia PM on capital expenditures in education, science, culture and sport
In this context, Vice-Chairman of the Urban...
 Pentagon accuses Russia and China of promoting interests amid COVID-19
His remarks came in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa...
 Head of Armenian parliament receiving letters from counterparts of different countries
Over the past week, Mirzoyan has received letters...
 Minister: Armenia healthcare workers are recovering from COVID-19, continuing their work again
There have been cases where healthcare workers became infected, not in the hospital, but at home…
 90 patients undergoing treatment at Gyumri infection hospital, 24 asymptomatic patients to be transferred
There are 19 patients who have been transported to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos