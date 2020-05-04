Armenia's Syunik Province reports 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The regional governor’s office of Syunik Province of Armenia has issued a statement stating that there are 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province and adding that 24 patients have recovered, 25 are isolated and 163 are self-isolated.
The regional governor’s office has also reported that Governor Hunan Poghosyan and the regional task force for the fight against the coronavirus held a consultation devoted to the coordination of efforts and other organizational issues, and the governor gave assignments.
In the statement, the regional governor’s office states that even though the restriction on freedom of movement and several other restrictions have been lifted during the state of emergency, there is still a risk of catching the coronavirus, and asks citizens to have a high sense of responsibility and strictly follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Commandant’s Office of Armenia in regard to safety and sanitation.