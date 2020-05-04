Karabakh President-elect meets with Stepanakert mayor

President-elect of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today met with Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan and particularly stated the following on his Facebook page:
“Attaching importance to the close cooperation with the municipal authorities, during the personal talks, we discussed the city’s development programs and earmarked the time limits for implementation of those programs.
During the meetings envisaged in the pre-election platform, as well as meetings with the citizens of Stepanakert we have almost completely recorded the issues and problems of the city that require solutions and, based on the pledges, those issues and problems will always be in the spotlight of the government and the country’s authorities, by priority.”