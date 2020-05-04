90 patients undergoing treatment at Gyumri infection hospital, 24 asymptomatic patients to be transferred

The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province of Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page:
“As of May 4, 90 patients are under treatment at the infection hospital in Gyumri, and 84 of them are residents of Shirak Province. Since an increase in the number of coronavirus cases is expected alongside the lifting of restrictions, by the assignment of the Ministry of Health, patients who have positive results, but are asymptomatic will be transported to hotels distinguished from other hotels in Tsaghkadzor for that purpose. Today, 24 patients will be transferred from the infection hospital in Gyumri.
There are 19 patients who have been transported to Yerevan, and overall, 21 patients have recovered and been checked out of the infection hospital. Currently, isolation and self-isolation have been indicated for 338 citizens in Shirak Province.”