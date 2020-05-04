Criminal case against Armenia television company owner is accepted for court proceedings

YEREVAN. – The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has accepted for proceedings the criminal case against Armen Tavadyan, the owner of 5th Channel television company of Armenia, and Varuzhan Mkrtchyan. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this from the office of the judge who will preside over this case.
To note, chairman of the aforesaid court, Artur Mkrtchyan, to whom this criminal case was originally assigned, had transferred it to Judge Karen Farkhoyan.
Armen Tavadyan is accused of bribing a victim of the March 1, 2008 criminal case in order to give false testimony in court. He was detained for two months.
On March 12, the Criminal Court of Appeal ruled to release Tavadyan from pretrial custody. His lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan had told reporters that the reason for granting their respective appeal was the absence of a reasonable doubt.