News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Criminal case against Armenia television company owner is accepted for court proceedings
Criminal case against Armenia television company owner is accepted for court proceedings
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has accepted for proceedings the criminal case against Armen Tavadyan, the owner of 5th Channel television company of Armenia, and Varuzhan Mkrtchyan. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this from the office of the judge who will preside over this case.

To note, chairman of the aforesaid court, Artur Mkrtchyan, to whom this criminal case was originally assigned, had transferred it to Judge Karen Farkhoyan.

Armen Tavadyan is accused of bribing a victim of the March 1, 2008 criminal case in order to give false testimony in court. He was detained for two months.

On March 12, the Criminal Court of Appeal ruled to release Tavadyan from pretrial custody. His lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan had told reporters that the reason for granting their respective appeal was the absence of a reasonable doubt.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: Charge brought against Armenia ex-ambassador to Vatican deserves Grand Prix
And the ongoing investigation is setting new “records”…
 Armenian court extends ex-official's term of custody for 2 more months
Based on the preliminary data obtained by the...
 Reports on statement by ex-ambassador to Vatican is sent to Armenia Special Investigation Service
The adviser to the Prosecutor General informed…
 Criminal case into kidnapping, shooting inside Yerevan business center is sent to court
The press service of the Prosecutor's Office informed…
 Fisher dies after incident between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at Caspian Sea
The residents of Neftchala District trespassed the...
 Rescuers find body of man in apartment in Armenia's Armavir Province
A firefighting-rescue squad of the Regional Rescue...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos