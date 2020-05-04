Armenia health minister on technology specialist's views on COVID-19

Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“A while ago, I came across an interview with the following title: “Coronavirus is a big global bluff: The time has come to sell the vaccine”.

The interview was with Executive Director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises Karen Vardanyan, who is of this opinion and expresses other similar opinions.

I regret that an entire sector that is based on science and scientific evidence can be represented by a person who expresses such ideas and really don’t want Mr. Karen Vardanyan to be infected with the coronavirus because there may be a negative outcome, taking into consideration his chronic diseases.

I respect the media outlet that conducted the interview, but I recommend the media outlet to invite specialists to interviews devoted to a specific topic, not people who have “in-depth and shocking” ideas about any topic. I don’t think this media outlet has any problem with views.

Providing the public with precise information and being responsible for that is not just the government’s duty.

P.S.: Perhaps I should give an interview devoted to the piezoelectric physics.”