International recognition of the Armenian Genocide remains the main issue on the MFA agenda, FM assures

International recognition and condemnation of the 1915 Armenian Genocide remains the main issue on the agenda of the Armenian MFA, the country's FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday at the parliament.
Earlier the FM said the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a step towards the prevention of such crimes against humanity, since 'an unpunished crime can be repeated'.
On April 24, Armenia marked the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, during which up to 1.5 million Armenians were exterminated.