Criminal case into kidnapping, shooting inside Yerevan business center is sent to court

YEREVAN. – The investigation of the criminal case into the kidnapping and shooting inside Erebuni Plaza business center in downtown Yerevan on January 23 is completed, and the case has been sent to the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction. We have learned this from the press service of the Prosecutor's Office.
The perpetrator, Artur Torosyan, had broken into Erebuni Plaza with a gun, fired shots, taken some people hostage, demanding to inform the location of second President Robert Kocharyan's office because he wanted to meet with Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of Kocharyan's office which is located in this business center. But he had surrendered sometime thereafter.
A criminal case was initiated in connection with this incident, and under the Criminal Code articles on taking hostages; committing violence dangerous to life or health; using weapons or objects used as weapons against persons; illegally acquiring, selling, store, keeping, transferring or carrying weapons, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices; and deliberately destroying or damaging property.
By a court order, Artur Torosyan, who fired shots inside Erebuni Plaza business, was taken to a psychiatric hospital for an inpatient forensic psychological evaluation, which concluded that Torosyan should be recognized as insane for the act he is accused of, and he poses a social danger.