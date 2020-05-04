News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Criminal case into kidnapping, shooting inside Yerevan business center is sent to court
Criminal case into kidnapping, shooting inside Yerevan business center is sent to court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The investigation of the criminal case into the kidnapping and shooting inside Erebuni Plaza business center in downtown Yerevan on January 23 is completed, and the case has been sent to the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction. We have learned this from the press service of the Prosecutor's Office.

The perpetrator, Artur Torosyan, had broken into Erebuni Plaza with a gun, fired shots, taken some people hostage, demanding to inform the location of second President Robert Kocharyan's office because he wanted to meet with Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of Kocharyan's office which is located in this business center. But he had surrendered sometime thereafter.

A criminal case was initiated in connection with this incident, and under the Criminal Code articles on taking hostages; committing violence dangerous to life or health; using weapons or objects used as weapons against persons; illegally acquiring, selling, store, keeping, transferring or carrying weapons, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices; and deliberately destroying or damaging property.

By a court order, Artur Torosyan, who fired shots inside Erebuni Plaza business, was taken to a psychiatric hospital for an inpatient forensic psychological evaluation, which concluded that Torosyan should be recognized as insane for the act he is accused of, and he poses a social danger.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Lawyer: Charge brought against Armenia ex-ambassador to Vatican deserves Grand Prix
And the ongoing investigation is setting new “records”…
 Armenian court extends ex-official's term of custody for 2 more months
Based on the preliminary data obtained by the...
 Reports on statement by ex-ambassador to Vatican is sent to Armenia Special Investigation Service
The adviser to the Prosecutor General informed…
 Criminal case against Armenia television company owner is accepted for court proceedings
Armen Tavadyan is accused of...
 Fisher dies after incident between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at Caspian Sea
The residents of Neftchala District trespassed the...
 Rescuers find body of man in apartment in Armenia's Armavir Province
A firefighting-rescue squad of the Regional Rescue...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos