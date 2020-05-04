London court adjourns hearings on Assange extradition to the US at least until September

The UK court adjourned a hearing on May 18 to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, TASS reported.
The first stage of the proceedings on the extradition of Assange to the US took place in a London court in February, the second stage was to start on May 18 and last three weeks. However, the Australian defense requested a postponement of the meeting until September due to an outbreak of the disease caused by a new type of coronavirus. The prosecution side also agreed with this position, pointing out that it is not safe to hold hearings in the current environment.
The judge initially intended to postpone the start of the hearing to November 2. However, the defense indicated that this was too much delay. Now the hearing continues in September, possibly in a different court.