News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Dollar gains value after long-lasting drop in Armenia
Dollar gains value after long-lasting drop in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.72 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 524.93 (up by AMD 4.19), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 596.74 (down by AMD 2.46) and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.36 (down by AMD 0.20) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 229.09, AMD 26,022.81 and AMD 11,805.75, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party MP: More than one third of employed citizens may be unemployed
The breach of economic ties caused by the coronavirus...
 About 86,000 were registered as unemployed by Armenia State Employment Agency as of April 1
Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Arman...
 Official: 1 million 264 thousand beneficiaries will get social support in Armenia
1 million 264 thousand beneficiaries should get social support...
 Deputy minister: Unemployment will increase in Armenia from 17.7% to 19%
The unemployment rate in the country will increase by 1.3% amid the pandemic...
Armenia applies to Eurasian Development Bank for anti-crisis grant
The deputy minister of economy informed…
 Armenia PM: Border village will have fully-repaired road this year
It has not been repaired since 1980…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos