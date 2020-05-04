Reports on statement by ex-ambassador to Vatican is sent to Armenia Special Investigation Service

YEREVAN. – The media reports on the video of Armenia’s former ambassador to the Vatican, Mikael Minasyan, have been recorded as a result of the monitoring carried out at the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Armenia (RA), and they have been sent to the Special Investigation Service (SIS). Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General, said this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The publications were sent to the SIS with an instruction to prepare reports in accordance with the procedure established by Articles 180-181 of the RA Criminal Procedure Code, and to give legal assessments to the circumstances mentioned in the video," Abrahamyan said.
Earlier, we reported that Mikael Minasyan stated in his video that on the instructions of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Artur Vanetsyan, the then director of the National Security Service, had expressed a wish to see him, and during the meeting he had proposed Minasyan to transfer a symbolic amount of money to a fund in Armenia, and in exchange, no criminal cases would be filed against him.