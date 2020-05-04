News
Monday
May 04
Deputy minister: Unemployment will increase in Armenia from 17.7% to 19%
Deputy minister: Unemployment will increase in Armenia from 17.7% to 19%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


The crisis that arose in Armenia amid the COVID-19 pandemic will hit the labor market, said the Armenian deputy minister of labor and social affairs Arman Udumyan.

According to him, the unemployment rate in the country will increase by 1.3% amid the pandemic. 

As a result, unemployment will increase in the country from 17.7% to 19%.

According to the official, the crisis will hit the services, catering, and construction sectors a bit. 

The deputy minister added that those citizens who go for neighboring countries for seasonal work, most likely, will not be able to do so this year, and in a few months, they would join the army of the unemployed.
