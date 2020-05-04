News
Monday
May 04
Monday
May 04
COVID-19 pandemic leads to delay of important visit to US, Armenian FM claims
COVID-19 pandemic leads to delay of important visit to US, Armenian FM claims
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The coronavirus pandemic caused a delay of an important visit from Armenia to the US, the country's FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday at the parliament.

According to him, the agenda of relations is voluminous, there is good potential in the development of bilateral relations. The minister noted that in 2019, US aid increased by 40%, reaching $ 60 million.

Despite the dire consequences of the pandemic for the US itself, they decided to provide aid to Armenia in the amount of 1 million to eliminate the consequences. As for the reduction of aid to Artsakh, the minister noted  he would be limited in the comments: this is about the implementation of specific programs, this is a consistent dialogue, and it is not worth talking about it in the past completed time.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
