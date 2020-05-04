About 86,000 were registered as unemployed by Armenia State Employment Agency as of April 1

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Arman Udumyan today declared that between January 1 and March 16, that is, before Armenia declared a state of emergency, the State Employment Agency had helped 305 citizens find jobs.
He also informed that 2,830 citizens have also found jobs after addressing the regional offices of the State Employment Agency to receive consulting and that, as of April 1 of this year, 85,900 citizens were registered as unemployed and as job seekers in the database of the State Employment Agency.