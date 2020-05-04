Armenia starts production of masks amid COVID-19 pandemic, Galaxy Group of Companies director arrested, 04.05.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 04.05.2020:

· The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,507 in Armenia.

And 1,071 COVID-19 patients have recovered thus far, whereas 39 others have died in Armenia from the disease, as the death toll has risen by four in the past day.

As health ministry noted, “the patients were 71, 83, 66, and 79 years old. They had concomitant chronic illnesses.”

The country’s health minister Arsen Torosyan noted that by the end of May, Armenia may have 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

In the meantime, most restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted in Armenia as of Monday. For example, there is no need for a document to authorize the free movement of people, and the activities of many sectors have been allowed again.

· The health minister also noted on Monday that the production of a large number of three-layer medical masks has launched in Armenia.

According to him, Armenia plans to begin production of even N95 masks.

Another manufacturer has begun production of protective clothing for health workers for preliminary about 100,000 sets, the minister noted.

· Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday spoke about the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, Karabakh conflict settlement, and issues with Russia.

The humanitarian mission of Armenia in Syria operates in a natural rhythm, said Armenian FM on Monday at the parliament. The FM noted he is in constant contact with the defense minister in this regard.

Touching upon the issue of the unilateral concessions on Karabakh, the FM added that Armenia has always said that the solution to the problem is based on the principle of mutual concessions.

The FM noted that Armenia does not refuse to participate in Artsakh talks. He highlighted the importance of humanitarian programs and creating an atmosphere of trust.

“It is impossible to reach a settlement if you hold talks on the one hand and shoot on the other,” the FM added.

Touching upon the gas prices issue, Mnatsakanyan noted that the price of Russian natural gas is of extremely great importance for Armenia, and the government will continue to discuss the matter with Russia.

· The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction ruled to arrest the son of the State Revenue Committee ex-head, co-founder of the Galaxy group of Companies, chair of Ucom board of directors Gurgen Khachatryan.

Earlier, Gurgen Khachatryan announced that senior officials in the country had demanded to sell Ucom—which is also part of Galaxy, but he added that they will not give in to these pressures, and Ucom will not be sold. This statement was followed by a large-scale investigation by law enforcement agencies, which conducted searches at the residences and business offices of the Khachatryan family.

In addition, a new charge was brought against Gurgen Khachatryan.

· The oldest resident of Armenia lives in the Gladzor community, the latter's community administration wrote on its Facebook congratulating the woman on her birthday.

The woman turned 115 on Sunday.