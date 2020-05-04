News
Monday
May 04
News
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia PM on capital expenditures in education, science, culture and sport
Armenia PM on capital expenditures in education, science, culture and sport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation devoted to the plans for capital expenditures in the fields of education, science, culture and sport in 2020.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan stated that the government has allocated AMD 4,400,000 for capital expenditures of his ministry under the 2020 State Budget, adding that the funds will be geared towards the repair of educational institutions, the implementation of works for restoration of cultural monuments, the enhancement of the logistics base of public libraries, the capital renovation of theaters and other areas.

In this context, Vice-Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan reported on the course of implementation of activities for developing 74 educational projects and stated that the projects will be developed in late July.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister stated that, during the current crisis, capital expenditures need to be made with special quality, at a special pace and in a special amount. He also stated that the government attaches importance to the ongoing efforts for preservation and restoration of historical and cultural heritage and increase of tourism destination attractiveness.
This text available in   Հայերեն
