Head of Armenian parliament receiving letters from counterparts of different countries

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is sending and receiving letters to and from his counterparts of several countries in regard to the global situation created as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the responses of various countries.
Over the past week, Mirzoyan has received letters from the heads of parliaments of the Russian Federation, the People’s Republic of China, Italy, Belgium, Singapore and Chile.
In their letters, all the heads of parliaments highly appreciated their ties with Armenia, pinpointed the importance of cooperation, exchange of information and experience and maintenance of contacts during the pandemic and highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the new period of the coronavirus and in the future.