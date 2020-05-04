Armenian MP admits she has received social support from government

During the session of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today, deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Srbuhi Grigoryan addressed Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Arman Udumyan and said she is one of the beneficiaries of the social support program that the government has approved to help citizens amid the coronavirus situation.
The deputy asked the official if the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs can create databases and prepare lists to make sure top officials don’t receive such support. The parliamentarian particularly stated that the government has reimbursed a part of her utility bills.
In response to the deputy’s question, Udumyan stated that experience has shown that preparing a list of beneficiaries and classifying the beneficiaries quickly clearly shows that the database system isn’t in good condition. Udumyan added that it might be possible to create a unified database in a year.