News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MP admits she has received social support from government
Armenian MP admits she has received social support from government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

During the session of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today, deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Srbuhi Grigoryan addressed Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Arman Udumyan and said she is one of the beneficiaries of the social support program that the government has approved to help citizens amid the coronavirus situation.

The deputy asked the official if the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs can create databases and prepare lists to make sure top officials don’t receive such support. The parliamentarian particularly stated that the government has reimbursed a part of her utility bills.

In response to the deputy’s question, Udumyan stated that experience has shown that preparing a list of beneficiaries and classifying the beneficiaries quickly clearly shows that the database system isn’t in good condition. Udumyan added that it might be possible to create a unified database in a year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia health minister, regional governor visit medical center, ask about COVID-19 patients' treatment
The medical center’s director and the coordinator for...
 Artsakh Information Headquarters: Tent hospital and medical-sanitary outlet set up
According to the Information Headquarters, the aim of...
 Trump says US could lose up to 100,000 due to coronavirus
“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80, to 100,000 people...
 Armenia Ararat Province governor reports 320 COVID-19 cases
Dear citizens, as is known, some...
 Armenian ruling party MP: More than one third of employed citizens may be unemployed
The breach of economic ties caused by the coronavirus...
 Armenia PM on capital expenditures in education, science, culture and sport
In this context, Vice-Chairman of the Urban...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos