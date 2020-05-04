Armenia health minister, regional governor visit medical center, ask about COVID-19 patients' treatment

Armenia National Assembly's Council holds regular session in Yerevan

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Tent hospital and medical-sanitary outlet set up

Police prevent young Armenian from committing suicide

Artsakh Defense Army: Serviceman dies from mine explosion

Armenia PM dismisses State Supervision Service deputy head

Armenia ex-State Supervision Service chief appointed vice-chairman of Investigative Committee

Armenia PM appoints deputy heads of Health and Labor Inspectorate

Armenia Police making officers return amounts of lump-sum payment for children

Armenia MOD officer's car stolen, 2 citizens apprehended

Armenia health minister posts video of mammography unit being transported from Italy to Armenia

Anti-tank projectile found in Yerevan district

Court records violation of rights of judge who released Armenia 2nd President

Artsakh Defense Army services monitored Azerbaijani defense minister's visit to line of contact

Armenia National Security Service: Ex-official's son wanted

Armenia starts production of masks amid COVID-19 pandemic, Galaxy Group of Companies director arrested, 04.05.20 digest

Trump says US could lose up to 100,000 due to coronavirus

Judge Anna Danibekyan to consider petition for canceling Armenian ex-president's arrest

Lebanese president comments on crisis

Air parades of military planes to take place in Yerevan and Gyumri on May 9

Armenia Ararat Province governor reports 320 COVID-19 cases

US Air Force intends to develop hypersonic cruise missile

Armenian police officers conduct searches in houses of 2 mayors

Armenian ruling party MP: More than one third of employed citizens may be unemployed

Armenian Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs launches 'Diaspora Connected' program

Armenia FM: Being constructive doesn't mean working in situation posing risk for national interests

Karabakh President-elect meets with Stepanakert mayor

London court adjourns hearings on Assange extradition to the US at least until September

Armenia PM on capital expenditures in education, science, culture and sport

Lawyer: Charge brought against Armenia ex-ambassador to Vatican deserves Grand Prix

Greek government condemns Turkey's provocative actions

About 86,000 were registered as unemployed by Armenia State Employment Agency as of April 1

Pentagon accuses Russia and China of promoting interests amid COVID-19

Head of Armenian parliament receiving letters from counterparts of different countries

Armenian court extends ex-official's term of custody for 2 more months

Minister: Armenia healthcare workers are recovering from COVID-19, continuing their work again

90 patients undergoing treatment at Gyumri infection hospital, 24 asymptomatic patients to be transferred

Armenia health minister on technology specialist's views on COVID-19

Reports on statement by ex-ambassador to Vatican is sent to Armenia Special Investigation Service

FM: Armenia ready for dialogue with Ukraine in spite of Kyiv's certain stances

Dollar gains value after long-lasting drop in Armenia

US Supreme Court to review Trump tax records

Official: 1 million 264 thousand beneficiaries will get social support in Armenia

Criminal case into kidnapping, shooting inside Yerevan business center is sent to court

Armenia FM: Russian natural gas price one of issues on bilateral agenda

COVID-19 pandemic leads to delay of important visit to US, Armenian FM claims

Deputy minister: Unemployment will increase in Armenia from 17.7% to 19%

Armenia's Syunik Province reports 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Holy See: I rejected Nikol Pashinyan

Criminal case against Armenia television company owner is accepted for court proceedings

Armenia Ministry of Health: It is desirable for us that COVID-19 restrictions remain long in place

FM: Armenia has problems with Russia and is discussing them

International recognition of the Armenian Genocide remains the main issue on the MFA agenda, FM assures

Armenia CEC chief reports on successful conduct of 2018-2019 elections

Armenia official: 10,000 cases of COVID-19 likely number for country by end of May

Ardshinbank’s US$300 million 5-year Eurobond issue recognized as Deal of The Year in Europe by The Banker

MFA renders feasible aid to citizens who were unable to return to their homeland, Armenian FM says

COVID-19 death toll in Iran reaches 6,277

Armenian FM: Mission in Syria operates in natural rhythm

Armenian FM claims promotion in talks cannot be at the expense of security

Armenia health minister: There is parliament employee who had contact with person with COVID-19

Obligations of parties to Karabakh conflict should be proportionate and comparable, Armenian FM claims

Armenia MPs endorse trade, investment agreement with Singapore

We do not refuse to participate in Artsakh talks, Armenian FM claims

EEU prepares draft COVID-19 prevention plan

Iranian MFA on US intending to extend arms embargo: America's move is illegitimate

Armenia applies to Eurasian Development Bank for anti-crisis grant

FM: Armenia will not make unilateral concessions on Karabakh

Most restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 are lifted in Armenia as of Monday

FM: Since mid-March, over two thousand Armenians return

Number of COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeds 145 thousand

CEC chief: In case of snap elections, campaign in Armenia should last not 14 but 28 days

Armenia premier has new assistant

Central Electoral Commission: There will not be video surveillance cameras in all Armenia polling stations

Trump wants US schools and universities to resume classes in September

Armenia’s Gegharkunik police chief is sacked

Special entry, exit procedure for Armenia’s Vardenis is extended

Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 3 men, 1 woman

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,507 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported

Road leading to Makaravank Monastery is being fully repaired, Armenia PM says (PHOTOS)

Quake hits Azerbaijan-Georgia border, also felt in Armenia

Belgium beginning quarantine removal process, which will take at least 4 months

Armenia official monitors, on location, road construction work in some provinces (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM: Border village will have fully-repaired road this year

Trump believes China takes no measures in time to combat COVID-19 spread

Trump says US intelligence had not warned him of COVID-19 threat until late January

Kazakh CEC terminates powers of Senate MP Dariga Nazarbayeva

May 4 is International Firefighters' Day

NASA shows scale of climate disaster in Antarctica

Iran representative to OPEC is in coma

Israeli Supreme Court begins discussions on Netanyahu's future

Paris Orly Airport may remain closed until fall due to pandemic

19 Armenian citizens to arrive from US

The oldest resident of Armenia turns 115 years old today (PHOTOS)

Chinese scientists find reason for effectiveness of remdesivir

Armenian Embassy in Russia: 3 Armenian citizens delivered to relatives from temporary asylum

Woman dies in Armenia after being attacked by a shepherd dog

Pompeo says shots fired by North Korea likely 'accidental'

Armenian parliament speaker congratulates journalists on World Press Freedom Day

Pompeo: There is 'enormous' evidence that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab