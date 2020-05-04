Armenian Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs launches 'Diaspora Connected' program

The Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan was forced to cancel some business trips amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs' press service reported.
However, liaison with the diaspora and working with communities remains at the heart of the agenda of the administration of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.
'Diaspora Connected' program has been launched in this regard. The goal of the program is to constantly maintain communication with the diaspora, identify and resolve problems, and deepen cooperation through online meetings.
The first online meeting was held with representatives of the Armenian community of Spain.
Welcoming the participants of the online meeting, Zareh Sinanyan noted that regardless of the situation prevailing in the world, communication with the diaspora will be constant and developing.