Armenian MP addresses government with request to present joint legislative initiative

Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan has addressed a letter to the Government of Armenia with the proposal to present a joint legislative initiative. Marukyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Temporary tax privileges for businesses
Dear citizens,
I would like to inform you that this past weekend, I addressed the Government of Armenia with the proposal to present a joint legislative initiative. In particular, based on the draft developed by the Bright Armenia faction, it is proposed to make a supplement to the Tax Code of Armenia which will allow businesses to benefit from the tax privileges this year.
The proposal is obviously liked to the situation dictated by the coronavirus pandemic and the state of emergency.
The parliamentary faction has recommended that the government present the initiative as a joint initiative since, by virtue of the Constitution of Armenia, out of the entities vested with the right to a legislative initiative, only the Government can consider a draft law urgent, and the Government is the one that develops and adopts anti-crisis measures.
I will post the reply on Facebook as soon as I receive it.”