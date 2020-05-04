Trump says US could lose up to 100,000 due to coronavirus

The United States will lose 75,000 to 100,000 amid coronavirus, President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80, to 100,000 people,” NY Post reported quoting Trump. “That’s a horrible thing. We shouldn’t lose one person over this.”
According to him, the death toll could have been more drastic if his administration did not take swift action.
“If we didn’t do it, the minimum we would have lost was a million two, a million four, a million five, that’s the minimum,” Trump said.
“We would have lost probably higher, it’s possible higher than 2.2.”