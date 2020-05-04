Judge Anna Danibekyan to consider petition for canceling Armenian ex-president's arrest

The motion to cancel the arrest as a preventive measure against the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was again endorsed by Judge Anna Danibekyan, lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
Hovhannes Khudoyan submitted a motion to the court to cancel the arrest as a preventive measure against Robert Kocharyan. Due to the prolonged absence of Judge Danibekyan, the lawyer appealed to the President of the court of general jurisdiction in Yerevan with a request to transfer the submitted application to another judge, which was rejected.
As reported earlier, Armenian former PMs Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan, Karen Karapetyan, and Artsakh ex-PM Anushavan Danielyan are ready to submit a personal guarantee for Robert Kocharyan.