Armenia National Security Service: Ex-official's son wanted

The National Security of Service of Armenia, staying true to the principle of extirpating various manifestations of corruption and within the scope of functions reserved to the Service by law, as a result of operational intelligence measures and investigative actions, has received factual data regarding the fact that the son of the ex-head of the State Revenue Committee and later ex-finance minister, acting in conspiracy with their relative, due to the official position of their father, for the purpose of supplying products and providing information technology services to the tax and customs bodies of Armenia, established a commercial organization, and the father assigned the officials of the State Revenue Committee and later the Ministry of Finance to collaborate with the officers of the mentioned organization to ensure proper participation in the public procurement procedures in the IT sector, to provide necessary information for this, eliminate the obstacles that may emerge and apply more favorable procurement procedures. Taking advantage of the favorable conditions created as a result of abuse of official position, the officers of the organization connected to the official, along with the State Revenue Committee, signed several agreements for supply of products and provision of services in 2008-2020, according to which particularly large amounts of state funds were transferred to the company.

By combination of the obtained, interconnected and reliable evidence, the head of the company is charged under relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia, and arrest has been selected as a pre-trial measure.

Afterwards, based on sufficient evidence, on April 28, 2020, the body implementing proceedings decided to change, supplement the charge brought against the son located in Armenia and involved in the proceedings as accused-on-trial and bring another charge against him. However, the son knew about the need to show up at the body implementing proceedings, violated the conditions of signature to not leave the country, never appeared before the body implementing proceedings and hid from investigators, after which a search was declared against him, and the court has selected arrest as a pre-trial measure.

Preliminary investigation continues, measures are being taken to find the accused-on-trial and bring him to justice.