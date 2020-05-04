News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia health minister, regional governor visit medical center, ask about COVID-19 patients' treatment
Armenia health minister, regional governor visit medical center, ask about COVID-19 patients' treatment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan, Governor of Ararat Province Garik Sargsyan and Deputy Minister Artyom Smbatyan today visited Artashat Medical Center to learn about the conditions for providing medical aid to the patients with COVID-19 and the course of implementation of activities once again, as reported on the Facebook page of Artashat Medical Center.

The medical center’s director and the coordinator for clinical activities for COVID-19 thoroughly presented the health conditions of the 120 patients undergoing treatment at the medical center and emphasized that the personnel are doing everything they can to provide quality medical aid and psychological support.

Minister Torosyan expressed his satisfaction with the high-class medical aid. In his turn, the director of the medical center expressed gratitude to Mr. Torosyan and Mr. Sargsyan for always supporting the medical center.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Information Headquarters: Tent hospital and medical-sanitary outlet set up
According to the Information Headquarters, the aim of...
 Trump says US could lose up to 100,000 due to coronavirus
“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80, to 100,000 people...
 Armenia Ararat Province governor reports 320 COVID-19 cases
Dear citizens, as is known, some...
 Armenian ruling party MP: More than one third of employed citizens may be unemployed
The breach of economic ties caused by the coronavirus...
 Armenia PM on capital expenditures in education, science, culture and sport
In this context, Vice-Chairman of the Urban...
 Pentagon accuses Russia and China of promoting interests amid COVID-19
His remarks came in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos