Armenia health minister, regional governor visit medical center, ask about COVID-19 patients' treatment

Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan, Governor of Ararat Province Garik Sargsyan and Deputy Minister Artyom Smbatyan today visited Artashat Medical Center to learn about the conditions for providing medical aid to the patients with COVID-19 and the course of implementation of activities once again, as reported on the Facebook page of Artashat Medical Center.
The medical center’s director and the coordinator for clinical activities for COVID-19 thoroughly presented the health conditions of the 120 patients undergoing treatment at the medical center and emphasized that the personnel are doing everything they can to provide quality medical aid and psychological support.
Minister Torosyan expressed his satisfaction with the high-class medical aid. In his turn, the director of the medical center expressed gratitude to Mr. Torosyan and Mr. Sargsyan for always supporting the medical center.