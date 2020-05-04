News
Monday
May 04
Anti-tank projectile found in Yerevan district
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Today at 5:45 p.m. the National Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received an alarm according to which a projectile was found in the midfield of a district in Yerevan, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The engineering squad and operative group of the collective center of civil defense forces of the Department of Civil Defense of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene and found out that the discovered item was a 125 mm anti-tank projectile.
