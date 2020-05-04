Artsakh Defense Army services monitored Azerbaijani defense minister's visit to line of contact

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has issued the following statement:
“The responses of the army of the Republic of Artsakh to the ceasefire violations committed by the adversary in different sectors of the line of contact of the Karabakhi-Azerbaijani conflicting forces over the past weeks seemed to be rather painful for the military-political leadership of Baku.
This is probably the reason why the leadership of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and, particularly the defense minister, has been paying regular visits to different sectors of the line of contact over the past couple of days, trying to motivate, in some way, their servicemen who are demoralized and aren’t ready for combat.
On May 4, the defense minister of Azerbaijan paid a similar visit to the northeastern and eastern sectors of the line of contact, and this was completely monitored by the relevant services of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh.
Staying true to the requirements arising from the call of the United Nations Secretary-General to maintain ceasefire amid the pandemic, the command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Artsakh would also like to inform that any movement of the adversary on the frontline, including movement at the highest level, is monitored by the relevant services of the Defense Army, and the border guard subdivisions are ready to take the necessary steps arising from the situation, if necessary.”