Court records violation of rights of judge who released Armenia 2nd President

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today upheld the appeal of judge Davit Grigoryan’s defense attorney against the decision to reject institution of a criminal case in relation to the case of abuse that the investigator of the Special Investigation Service permitted while conducting a search in the office of Davit Grigoryan, as reported Davit Grigoryan’s defense attorney Georgy Melikyan.
“The grounds for the appeal were acknowledged as legitimate, and this binds the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute a criminal case against the investigator of the Special Investigation Service. In essence, a crime was committed against Judge Grigoryan, and the court recorded violation of rights,” he said.
On July 27, the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia upheld the motions of the Prosecutor General’s Office and agreed to institute criminal prosecution against Davit Grigoryan. By the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council, the judge’s powers were suspended.
Later, Davit Grigoryan was charged with commission of official fraud for mercenary or other personal motives or based on group interests by an official.
Davit Grigoryan was the judge for the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, and on May 18, he rendered a decision to release Kocharyan, accepting as a basis the personal pledges of the former and current presidents of Artsakh.