Armenia Police making officers return amounts of lump-sum payment for children

Police officers who had benefited from the ninth anti-crisis measure of the government (support to a minor child in the amount of AMD 26,500) must return the amounts they had received. This is what a police officer, who wished to remain anonymous, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“All the commanders came and told us that the amounts needed to be confiscated, but they didn’t say why,” the officer complained.
The officers of the Patrol Sentry Service Regiment have also been urged to return the amounts.
The news service of the Police of Armenia clarified that the beneficiaries of the anti-crisis measure are children whose parents are unemployed, but the police officers are registered employees. When asked why those police officers’ families were included in the list of beneficiaries, the news service said the government is the one implementing the anti-crisis measures.