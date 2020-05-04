Armenia MOD officer's car stolen, 2 citizens apprehended

On May 3 at around 10:00 citizen of Ashtarak Smbat Gasparyan called the police and reported that his BMW, which was parked in front of his house, was stolen, as reported Shamshyan.com.
The officers of the criminal intelligence division found out that the BMW was stolen by citizen of Yerevan Khachatur Khachatryan.
It turns out that the police ambushed in the city of Vayk and stopped the driver of the BMW, after which Khachatryan and the passenger, resident of a district of Yerevan Arman Mkrtchyan were taken to the local police station on suspicion of stealing the car.
Gasparyan, the victim, works at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.