News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia MOD officer's car stolen, 2 citizens apprehended
Armenia MOD officer's car stolen, 2 citizens apprehended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On May 3 at around 10:00 citizen of Ashtarak Smbat Gasparyan called the police and reported that his BMW, which was parked in front of his house, was stolen, as reported Shamshyan.com.

The officers of the criminal intelligence division found out that the BMW was stolen by citizen of Yerevan Khachatur Khachatryan.

It turns out that the police ambushed in the city of Vayk and stopped the driver of the BMW, after which Khachatryan and the passenger, resident of a district of Yerevan Arman Mkrtchyan were taken to the local police station on suspicion of stealing the car.

Gasparyan, the victim, works at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos