News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia National Assembly's Council holds regular session in Yerevan
Armenia National Assembly's Council holds regular session in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Council of the National Assembly of Armenia held its regular session in Yerevan today, and the session was chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan.

The Council considered and approved 27 legislative initiatives, which were also included in the agenda of the National Assembly.

The legislative initiative of the government to make supplements to the Criminal Code, according to which criminal liability is prescribed for coercing parents to refuse their children, will also be on the parliamentarians’ agenda.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos