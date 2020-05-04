Armenia National Assembly's Council holds regular session in Yerevan

The Council of the National Assembly of Armenia held its regular session in Yerevan today, and the session was chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan.
The Council considered and approved 27 legislative initiatives, which were also included in the agenda of the National Assembly.
The legislative initiative of the government to make supplements to the Criminal Code, according to which criminal liability is prescribed for coercing parents to refuse their children, will also be on the parliamentarians’ agenda.