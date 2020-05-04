Police prevent young Armenian from committing suicide

A short while ago, a citizen crossed the dangerous borderline of Victory Bridge in Yerevan and was threatening to jump off the bridge, but police officers prevented the suicide, as reported Shamshyan.com.
A couple of citizens near the bridge saw that they weren’t able to convince the citizen and noticed that patrol officers were passing by.
Two citizens, who refused to speak in front of a camera, told Shamshyan.com the following: “He was a young man who had crossed the dangerous borderline, and no matter how much we tried to convince him to not commit suicide, he wouldn’t listen to us. We noticed a police car passing by. We stopped the car. The police officers came out of the car, talked to the young man and brought him back to a safe area, after which police officers of the central police station arrived to find out what had happened.”