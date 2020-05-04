Artsakh Information Headquarters: Tent hospital and medical-sanitary outlet set up

Within the scope of the measures for prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus, Commandant for the emergency situation in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan today visited the State Service for Emergency Situations and, accompanied by Director of the Service, Major General Vladik Khachatryan, was introduced to the demonstrative version for an outdoor tent hospital and medical-sanitary outlet, as reported the Information Headquarters of Artsakh, citing the State Service for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Artsakh.
According to the Information Headquarters, the aim of the outdoor tent hospital and medical-sanitary outlet is to be ready for possible emergency scenarios and carry out corresponding actions, if necessary, within the scope of anti-crisis measures.
The source reported that the tent hospital can accommodate up to 12 beds, closets, tables and chairs, and the medical-sanitary outlet — up to 2 beds, closets, tables and chairs.