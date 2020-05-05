Armenia MOD Spokesperson posts video of flight of SU-30s carried out by Armenian pilots

Spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan today posted on her Facebook page a video showing the impressive flight of SU-30 fighter aircraft by pilots of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the festivities scheduled for May 9th won’t be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“On the morning of May 9, flowers will be laid at Victory Park, and air parades of military planes will take place in Yerevan and Gyumri with the participation of Russian and Armenian pilots. Today SU-30 planes made test flights in the sky in Yerevan,” she added.