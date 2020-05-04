Online festive concert to take place on occasion of Victory Day on May 9

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Moscow House cultural-business center in Yerevan and Karen Kocharyan’s Bridges project are organizing the “Songs of Our Victory” online festive concert that will be held on May 9 at 9 p.m., as reported the Moscow House cultural-business center.
“Thanks to modern technologies, we have gathered well-known and young artists from Russia, Armenia and Belarus who will ensure a festive mood for everyone. The concert will be broadcast on Moscow House’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages and on its official website (dommoskvy.am),” the press release reads.