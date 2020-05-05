Newspaper: New political consolidation expected within Armenia extra-parliamentary opposition forces

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: Interesting rearrangements are expected in the extra-parliamentary opposition arena.
According to the Past newspaper’s information, an attempt is being made to consolidate a "guard" of newly created but not so dirty youth forces in the so-called political games in order to unite the potential of the young and full-of-energy youth in the upcoming political battles.
According to our information, the locomotive of that consolidation is Artur Ghazinyan, who heads the One Armenia party, which has recently entered political life.