Newspaper: Will Armenia PM be able to restrain himself?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Irates daily of Armenia writes: It seems strange to everyone why [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, with his passionate nature, does not respond to Mikael Minasyan's [Armenia’s former ambassador to the Vatican] accusation, why he does not use the convenient occasion to recall the former "robbers" and "corrupt people."

According to our information, the reason is more than surprising; this time he listened to those who advise him.

After the famous address [by Minasyan], everyone came together and decided how Pashinyan should respond, and concluded that for now he should remain silent, as Mikael Minasyan has decided to start a series, and with the first response, Pashinyan will be involved in a debate with him which he [Pashinyan] will definitely not win.

The same source claimed that a decision has been made to speak at a convenient time, but for now they will wait for the next part of the "End of Lies" video series [by Minasyan].

Our interlocutor also mentioned that having Pashinyan's fiery nature in mind, it is not ruled out that one evening he will go livestream and break the agreement
