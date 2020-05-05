Chinese authorities record one new COVID-19 case

The Chinese authorities have recorded only one new COVID-19 case over the past day and 87 others have recovered, TASS reported referring to the Chinese National Health Commission.

A new case of infection was recorded in Shanghai, the infected arrived from abroad. The total number of infected among those who arrived in China reached 1,676, 325 of which are still undergoing treatment, while 1,351 recovered and were discharged from medical facilities.

According to the commission's statement, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 82,881 in China, 77, 853 people have recovered, and the death toll has reached 4,633.

The outbreak caused by the new coronavirus disease was recorded at the end of 2019 in China, it spread to most countries of the world, and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.