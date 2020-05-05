News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Australia to allocate over $ 450 million to develop COVID-19 vaccine
Australia to allocate over $ 450 million to develop COVID-19 vaccine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Australian authorities will allocate over $ 450 million for the development of a vaccine against coronavirus, as well as for the search for drugs and the creation of diagnostic tools, TASS reported referring to PM Scott Morrison.

According to Morrison, Australia will allocate Australian $ 352 million ($ 230.3 million) for global efforts against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine and will also send Australian $ 15 million ($ 9.8 million) to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations [CEPI] and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics [FIND] to fund the development of new diagnostic tools.

The PM noted that the government will also allocate Australian $ 337 million ($ 220.2 million) to organize research work in the field of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of coronavirus infection. These funds will be distributed between leading national organizations and departments whose activities are aimed at studying the virus, finding drugs, and creating a vaccine.

Australia has recorded 6,849 COVID-19 cases, while 5 859 people have recovered and the death toll has reached 96.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia health minister: I spoke about scenario of spread of coronavirus
We must do everything we can to make sure that it never happens…
 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed within last 2 days in Armenia’s Gegharkunik
The governor of the province informed…
 Lebanon re-opens hairdressers and car showrooms after quarantine
Hairdressers and car dealerships were opened in the capital...
Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 64-year-old woman
The Ministry of Health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,619 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
A total of 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
 Chinese authorities record one new COVID-19 case
A new case of infection was recorded in Shanghai, the infected arrived from abroad...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos