Australia to allocate over $ 450 million to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Australian authorities will allocate over $ 450 million for the development of a vaccine against coronavirus, as well as for the search for drugs and the creation of diagnostic tools, TASS reported referring to PM Scott Morrison.

According to Morrison, Australia will allocate Australian $ 352 million ($ 230.3 million) for global efforts against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine and will also send Australian $ 15 million ($ 9.8 million) to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations [CEPI] and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics [FIND] to fund the development of new diagnostic tools.

The PM noted that the government will also allocate Australian $ 337 million ($ 220.2 million) to organize research work in the field of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of coronavirus infection. These funds will be distributed between leading national organizations and departments whose activities are aimed at studying the virus, finding drugs, and creating a vaccine.

Australia has recorded 6,849 COVID-19 cases, while 5 859 people have recovered and the death toll has reached 96.