Lebanon re-opens hairdressers and car showrooms after quarantine

Lebanon is implementing the second stage of the plan to re-open economic activity after an almost two-month fight against COVID-19, TASS reported.

According to the order of the ministry of internal affairs, hairdressers and car showrooms were opened in the capital.

However, citizens are ordered to strictly observe sanitary and epidemiological standards, monitor the distance, use protective masks and gloves.

Vegetable and meat markets, pastry shops, furniture factories, and salons already opened on April 27.

According to the health minister Hamad Hassan despite the gradual weakening of the self-isolation rules, the recommendation on compliance by citizens with home quarantine remains valid until May 10.

The number of people infected in the country has reached 740, while 43 of those infected are in critical condition. About 200 people have recovered, and the death toll has reached 25.