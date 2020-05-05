Only 1 COVID-19 case recorded in Thailand

There was only one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday in Thailand and not a single death for the seventh day in a row, said a spokeswoman for the Thai Coronavirus Center Thavisin Visanuyothin.

According to him, the total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic in Thailand is now 2,988 people, the total number of deaths from coronavirus infection is still 54 people, and 2,747 people have fully recovered.

According to the latest WHO data, over 3.43 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally. The death toll has reached 240 thousand.