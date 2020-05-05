News
Tuesday
May 05
Only 1 COVID-19 case recorded in Thailand
Region:World News
Theme: Society

There was only one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday in Thailand and not a single death for the seventh day in a row, said a spokeswoman for the Thai Coronavirus Center Thavisin Visanuyothin.

According to him, the total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic in Thailand is now 2,988 people, the total number of deaths from coronavirus infection is still 54 people, and 2,747 people have fully recovered.

According to the latest WHO data, over 3.43 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally. The death toll has reached 240 thousand.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
