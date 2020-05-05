Boeing introduces 1st combat drone with artificial intelligence

Boeing Australia introduced the first UAV with artificial intelligence, CNN reported.

The Loyal Wingman will "use artificial intelligence to fly independently, or in support of manned aircraft, while maintaining safe distance between other aircraft," according to Boeing's website.

According to Boeing's statement, it is the first aircraft "to be designed, engineered, and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years."

Earlier in 2019, the Australian defense department announced that it was investing about $ 40 million in the development of a military unmanned aerial vehicle project in conjunction with the American corporation Boeing.