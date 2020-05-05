News
Tuesday
May 05
News
Tuesday
May 05
Apple Music is now available on the web
Apple Music is now available on the web
18:34, 05.05.2020
Region:
World News
Theme:
Innovations
Apple has launched a web version of the Apple Music streaming service, CNBC
reported
.
Users can now subscribe directly to the web version of the service without using iTunes.
All standard features of Apple Music are available to users.
According to Apple, today the Apple Music has over 60 million tracks and is present in 167 countries globally.
This text available in
Հայերեն
and
Русский
