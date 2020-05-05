News
Apple Music is now available on the web
Apple Music is now available on the web
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple has launched a web version of the Apple Music streaming service, CNBC reported.

Users can now subscribe directly to the web version of the service without using iTunes.

All standard features of Apple Music are available to users.

According to Apple, today the Apple Music has over 60 million tracks and is present in 167 countries globally.
