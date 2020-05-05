News
Tuesday
May 05
Tuesday
May 05
Neighbors are shocked by Tuesday’s tragic incident at Yerevan building (PHOTOS)
Neighbors are shocked by Tuesday’s tragic incident at Yerevan building (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Neighbors are shocked and surprised by the tragic incident that took place Tuesday morning in a building in Yerevan.

According to them, the family—where, according to preliminary information, the 40-year-old man jumped out of the ninth floor this morning with his two children—was a normal family.

The neighbors had no information that the couple was divorced. They lived in the building for a long time, and the neighbors did not know whether the man had any mental problems.

One of the neighbors said that the man had served in Russia, as a military officer.

They told Armenian News-NEWS.am that two days ago they saw this man training with the children at the courtyard.

The neighbors said they did not know where his wife is at the moment.

Man who threw his kids and self from 9th floor in Yerevan was 40 years old
