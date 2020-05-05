News
Russia PM's spokesperson shares information about Mishustin's health condition
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, who was infected with COVID-19, says he’s doing fine in general and is undergoing treatment according to plan. This is what Mishustin’s spokesperson Boris Belyakov declared today, reports TASS.

“Mikhail Mishustin is still at a state medical institution and is under doctors’ supervision. He’s doing fine and is undergoing treatment according to plan and is using drugs that the Ministry of Health has offered for treatment of the disease. The Prime Minister is actively interacting with his counterparts on the phone,” the spokesperson added.

During a teleconference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on April 30, Mishustin declared that he was infected with the coronavirus and stressed that he had to be self-isolated and follow doctors’ instructions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
