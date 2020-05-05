Anti-Corruption Bureau opens new case against Ukrainian Prosecutor General

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has opened a criminal case against the country's prosecutor general Irina Venediktova, RBC Ukraine reported.

On April 28, it became known that the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine ordered the NABU to institute proceedings against Venediktova in connection with a report on her non-declaration of property. The court’s materials deal refers to a watch worth € 10 thousand.

Irina Venediktova was appointed Prosecutor General on March 17 by decree of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.