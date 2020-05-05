News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia government not going to limit to metallurgical companies alone, deputy minister says
Armenia government not going to limit to metallurgical companies alone, deputy minister says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenian is not going to limit to metallurgical companies alone, and plans to expand the list of enterprises that are engaged in mining activities. Lilia Shushanyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, said this at Tuesday’s sitting of the National Assembly, during the first-reading debates on the bill on making amendments and additions to the law on targeted use of environment tax being paid by companies.

Shushanyan stated this in response to opposition Prosperous Armenia faction MP Sergey Bagratyan’s question as to why the government should decide the list of these companies. According to the MP, if the government has decided that companies should pay additional taxes, the deductions should affect everyone.

"We are just enshrining the legal status of these companies," the deputy minister explained. "However, in addition, other companies can also be added to the list, as they also have to pay environment taxes, and the communities will have the opportunity and the right to receive these funds."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gaining strength in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Communities listed in environmental impact assessment shall be funded
The deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure said…
 Armenia mining companies to pay environment tax
The deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure stated in parliament…
 Armenian MP admits she has received social support from government
The deputy asked the official if the Ministry of Labor and...
 Armenian ruling party MP: More than one third of employed citizens may be unemployed
The breach of economic ties caused by the coronavirus...
 About 86,000 were registered as unemployed by Armenia State Employment Agency as of April 1
Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Arman...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos