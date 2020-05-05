Opposition Bright Armenia party leader: AMD 100bn should be injected into economy in May

55 journalists have died from COVID-19 worldwide

Iran and Turkey start talks on opening trade and business borders

Georgia willing to overcome COVID-19 before May 26

Monument to self-isolation placed at park in Saint Petersburg

Thibaut Courtois says it wouldn't be fair to give Barcelona the title

Armenian MP: Azerbaijani defense minister's statement is highly propagandistic

Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong-un

Armenian minister: Government proposing radical reform in preschool education system

Japan's PM deplores intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19

Armenia President signs several laws

Armenia Military Police convenes consultation

Scott Disick was in rehab to address traumas of his parents' deaths

Dollar gaining strength in Armenia

Armenian minister: Soldiers' and disabled persons' children to be admitted to kindergartens in order of priority

Communities listed in environmental impact assessment shall be funded

Scientists suggest using stroke medications to treat COVID-19

Armenia environment minister resigns?

Elon Musk shares first photos of his sixth son

Armenia army conducts practical driving training

Yerevan police find heroin, methadone pills

Armenia State Supervision Service waiting for PM to appoint new chief

EU member states discuss issue of opening external borders every week

Armenian, Kazakh FMs discuss details about special flight

Mayor of Artsakh's Martuni resigns, presents reason for decision

Armenia parliament majority member: Yerevan mayor will have to inform about donations exceeding AMD 1mn

Armenian authorities intend to regulate use of antibiotics in livestock feed

Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 5,041 square meters in Syria in April (PHOTOS)

Evra says Sir Alex Ferguson was '99 per cent sure' he had re-signed Ronaldo to team up with Bale

COVID-19 not confirmed after re-testing of 140 polyclinic and hospital staff of Armenia’s Vardenis

Armenia ex-PM gives Pashinyan and FM advice on Artsakh

7 people detained in Azerbaijan amid social protests

Ibrahimovic to return to Milan and be in self-isolation for 2 weeks

EC representative: EU is committed to assist Armenia in economic recovery and development

Armenia Investigative Committee vice-chairman dismissed, appointed National Security Service deputy director

Criminal case launched into tragic incident at Yerevan building

Number of COVID-19 victims reaches 6,340 in Iran

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to capital expenditure programs for healthcare

UFC President: Khabib is incredibly rich

Armenia delegation visit to Turkmenistan was canceled in 2019

Only 1 COVID-19 case recorded in Thailand

Armenia parliament does not put on agenda bill on amendments to law on Great Patriotic War veterans

Bundesliga resumes on May 15

US predicts 134 thousand COVID-19 deaths

Opposition Bright Armenia party leader: AMD 100bn should be injected into economy in May

Azerbaijan institutes criminal proceedings against senior officials

Taika Waititi to direct new 'Star Wars' movie

Inter not satisfied with Barcelona's offer

Man who threw himself, his children out of Yerevan building was Russia border troops’ officer, neighbors say

Anti-Corruption Bureau opens new case against Ukrainian Prosecutor General

7 Armenia citizens in Abkhazia are unable to return home

Dwayne Johnson's wife Lauren Hashian touchingly congratulates husband on his birthday

Armenia government not going to limit to metallurgical companies alone, deputy minister says

Criminal case filed over Armenia soldier's death

Kevin De Bruyne decides on his future

Boeing introduces 1st combat drone with artificial intelligence

Russia embassy in Armenia launches photo exhibitions’ series on Great Patriotic War years (PHOTOS)

Armenia mining companies to pay environment tax

Aleksandre Karapetian invites Henrikh Mkhitaryan to move to PFC Sochi

Armenia health minister: I spoke about scenario of spread of coronavirus

Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and Cameron Diaz kick lockdown boredom

Neighbors are shocked by Tuesday’s tragic incident at Yerevan building (PHOTOS)

15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed within last 2 days in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

Lebanon re-opens hairdressers and car showrooms after quarantine

Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 64-year-old woman

Searches continue on Lake Sevan for a man who went missing for a week

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,619 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Regular inhalation of nicotine leads to pulmonary hypertension, study claims

3 clubs intend to sign Arturo Vidal

Man who threw his kids and self from 9th floor in Yerevan was 40 years old

Elon Musk, Grimes become parents

Armenia parliament regular 4-day sittings kick off

Australia to allocate over $ 450 million to develop COVID-19 vaccine

World oil prices on the rise

Anti-tank mine found in Yerevan

Discovering young talents: Armenian winger from Sweden’s AIK (PHOTOS)

Yerevan resident throws child from 9th floor

Chinese authorities record one new COVID-19 case

Newspaper: New political consolidation expected within Armenia extra-parliamentary opposition forces

Newspaper: Armenia MPs will not be tested for COVID-19

Newspaper: Will Armenia PM be able to restrain himself?