Opposition Bright Armenia party leader: AMD 100bn should be injected into economy in May

YEREVAN. – We believe that 100 billion drams should be spent for May and June. In other words, in May, 100 billion drams should be injected into the economy in order to provide financial support to the Armenian citizens. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction in parliament, mentioned this in a video posted on his Facebook page.
"During these days, we have constantly proved that there is [that] money," Marukyan stated, in particular. “The additional income that the state has is about 380 billion drams. There is definitely 100 billion drams of free money there.”
He recalled that the content of their proposal was that 100 thousand drams would be provided to 500 thousand families, and an additional one-month pension would be provided to 470 thousand pensioners.