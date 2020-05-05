Yerevan police find heroin, methadone pills

On April 27, criminal investigators from the Yerevan Police Department took—from an intersection—two men—aged 40 and 54, and Yerevan residents—to a police precinct on suspicion of possessing and using illegal drugs.

Three packs of heroin were found in their possession.

And during a search at the 54-year-old man's apartment on the next day, law enforcement officers also found two methadone pills.

Both men have been detained.

A forensic chemical examination has been ordered.

The investigation of the respective criminal case continues.