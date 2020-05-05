News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Yerevan police find heroin, methadone pills
Yerevan police find heroin, methadone pills
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


On April 27, criminal investigators from the Yerevan Police Department took—from an intersection—two men—aged 40 and 54, and Yerevan residents—to a police precinct on suspicion of possessing and using illegal drugs.

Three packs of heroin were found in their possession.

And during a search at the 54-year-old man's apartment on the next day, law enforcement officers also found two methadone pills.

Both men have been detained.

A forensic chemical examination has been ordered.

The investigation of the respective criminal case continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Criminal case launched into tragic incident at Yerevan building
Investigative Committee of Armenia informed…
 Azerbaijan institutes criminal proceedings against senior officials
Representatives of the heads of regions are accused of misappropriating social aid...
 Man who threw himself, his children out of Yerevan building was Russia border troops’ officer, neighbors say
They believe this incident is not linked to any social problem…
 Criminal case filed over Armenia soldier's death
Major Poghosyan was fatally wounded as a result of a landmine explosion…
 Neighbors are shocked by Tuesday’s tragic incident at Yerevan building (PHOTOS)
One of the neighbors said that the man had served in Russia, as a military officer…
 Searches continue on Lake Sevan for a man who went missing for a week
The eighth day of the search continues in Armenia's Sevan for a man...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos