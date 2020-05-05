News
EU member states discuss issue of opening external borders every week
EU member states discuss issue of opening external borders every week
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

EU member states discuss the opening of the external borders of the community, EU senior representative told reporters.

According to him, this issue is discussed almost every week, TASS reported.

As the representative noted, the border issue is becoming more relevant in connection with the upcoming summer vacation season. 

On March 17, the EU approved the closure of the external borders of the community by 30 days to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Later, a month later, the European Commission recommended the EU member states to extend this measure until May 15.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
