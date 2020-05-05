Communities listed in environmental impact assessment shall be funded

YEREVAN. – Only the communities that are listed in the environmental impact assessment will be funded. Lilia Shushanyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, said this at Tuesday’s sitting of the National Assembly, during the first-reading debates on the bill on making amendments and additions to the law on targeted use of environment tax being paid by companies in Armenia.

According to the deputy minister, this assessment is made by the Ministry of Environment, which is responsible for including all settlements in the mines’ impact zone.

As per the official, the respective money will be allocated in accordance with the extent of damage caused to the environment, the procedure for specifying this amount will be proposed by the government.

To note, the aforesaid bill primarily concerns mines, but it includes several large plants, too.